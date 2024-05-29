Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $146,000 Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,653,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DTC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

