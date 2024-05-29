Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 271.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Open Lending by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Open Lending Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $746.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.