Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,087 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

