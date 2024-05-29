Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $24,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,741 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 884,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,328,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 420,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.