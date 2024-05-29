Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 75.5% in May

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AIMD opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

