Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

