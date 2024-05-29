Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

