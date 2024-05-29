AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AUGW stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.