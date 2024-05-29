Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 763.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.