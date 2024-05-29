Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 763.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
