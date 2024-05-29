Allstate Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

