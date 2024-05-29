ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Get ALPS ETF Trust - Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF alerts:

ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

ALPS ETF Trust – Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ETF Trust - Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ETF Trust - Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.