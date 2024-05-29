AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAEW stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

