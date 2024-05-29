AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance
AEAEW stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About AltEnergy Acquisition
