Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ALS stock opened at C$22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.

ALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.72.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

