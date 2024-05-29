Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
ALS stock opened at C$22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
