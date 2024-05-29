American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.28. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

