Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $434.97 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $442.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.