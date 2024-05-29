Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2024 – Power Co. of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00.

5/10/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

5/9/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

5/9/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

5/9/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

5/7/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$39.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.17. The company has a current ratio of 90.10, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The stock has a market cap of C$23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

