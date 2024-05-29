Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,440 shares of company stock worth $3,424,353. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

