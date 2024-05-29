Analysts Set CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target at $16.60

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CVRx from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 607,855 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $7,116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. CVRx has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

