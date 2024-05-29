Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Price Target at C$22.72

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

IVN opened at C$20.59 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.17. The company has a market cap of C$26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

