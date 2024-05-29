Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $11.42

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

LC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

