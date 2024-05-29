Analysts Set Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Target Price at $47.25

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNEGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Neurogene from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.21. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

