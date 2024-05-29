Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$5.77

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDE shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 154.30%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.