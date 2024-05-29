Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $19.00

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TGI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Triumph Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TGI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.