Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $19.00

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

