Analyzing Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charge Enterprises and Cogeco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cogeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charge Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.39%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Cogeco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Cogeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Cogeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% Cogeco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Cogeco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.38 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.71 Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 9.29

Cogeco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogeco beats Charge Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States. The company also provides advanced network connectivity services, such as dedicated fibre, session initiation protocol, primary rate interface, trunking solutions, and hosted private branch exchange solutions, as well as managed business Wi-Fi. In addition, it owns and operates 21 radio stations with complementary radio formats and coverage serving a range of audiences primarily across the province of Québec; and Cogeco News, a news agency. It serves primary service units, including Internet, video, and telephony service customers. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Cogeco Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Gestion Audem Inc.

