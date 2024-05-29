Analyzing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $20.05 billion 1.13 $2.94 billion $10.61 7.84 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.59 $102.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aptiv and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 3 9 0 2.62 PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptiv presently has a consensus target price of $108.31, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. PHINIA has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than PHINIA.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 14.87% 13.21% 6.12% PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56%

Summary

Aptiv beats PHINIA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.