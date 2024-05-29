Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Andritz stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Andritz has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Andritz Increases Dividend
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
