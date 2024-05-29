Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Andritz stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Andritz has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Increases Dividend

Andritz Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28. Andritz’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Further Reading

