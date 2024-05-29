Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 300,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $110,244,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.