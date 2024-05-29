APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 1.8 %

APG stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

