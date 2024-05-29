Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

