Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after purchasing an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 191,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Aramark by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

