Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,151,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.