Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

