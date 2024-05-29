Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declares $1.11 None Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $20.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,244,879. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

