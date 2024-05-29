Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ardmore Shipping has raised its dividend payment by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

