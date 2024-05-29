Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.64. 216,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 161,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Arizona Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.