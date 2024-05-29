Ark Restaurants Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

