Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 3.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Aryzta Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

