Ashland Inc. (ASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.