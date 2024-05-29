Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $218.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

