Assetmark Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

