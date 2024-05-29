Assetmark Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 847,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

