Assetmark Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Read Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.