Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

