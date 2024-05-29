Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

