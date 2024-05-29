Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.