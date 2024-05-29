Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,443 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GTO stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

