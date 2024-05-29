Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,771 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

