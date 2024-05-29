Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,802 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

