Assetmark Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

