Assetmark Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

